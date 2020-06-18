Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight on Ovid Therapeutics Shares, Sees 61% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report published on 5/7, Piper Sandler analyst Tyler Van Buren reiterated an Overweight rating on Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)with a price target of $10, which represents a potential upside of 61% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Tyler Van Buren has a yearly average return of 3.1% and a 56.4% success rate. Buren has a 22.8% average return when recommending OVID, and is ranked #1817 out of 6703 analysts.

All the 6 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Ovid Therapeutics stock a Buy. With a return potential of 115.1%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $13.33.