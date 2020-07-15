Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight on Optinose Shares, Sees 313% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report released on Wednesday, Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem reiterated an Overweight rating on Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN)with a price target of $19, which represents a potential upside of 313% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst David Amsellem has a yearly average return of -3.6% and a 41.4% success rate. Amsellem has a -55.4% average return when recommending OPTN, and is ranked #6202 out of 6769 analysts.

All the 6 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Optinose stock a Buy. With a return potential of 352.9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $20.83.