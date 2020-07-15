July 15, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight on Optinose Shares, Sees 313% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report released on Wednesday, Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem reiterated an Overweight rating on Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN)with a price target of $19, which represents a potential upside of 313% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst David Amsellem has a yearly average return of -3.6% and a 41.4% success rate. Amsellem has a -55.4% average return when recommending OPTN, and is ranked #6202 out of 6769 analysts.

All the 6 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Optinose stock a Buy. With a return potential of 352.9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $20.83.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019