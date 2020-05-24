May 24, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight on Microchip Shares, Sees 37% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report released on 5/7, Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated an Overweight rating on Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP)with a price target of $120, which represents a potential upside of 37% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Harsh Kumar has a yearly average return of 19.8% and a 67.8% success rate. Kumar has a -3.5% average return when recommending MCHP, and is ranked #243 out of 6620 analysts.

Out of the 18 analysts polled by TipRanks, 14 rate Microchip Technology stock a Buy, while 4 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 21.8%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $106.94.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019