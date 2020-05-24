Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight on Microchip Shares, Sees 37% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report released on 5/7, Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated an Overweight rating on Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP)with a price target of $120, which represents a potential upside of 37% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Harsh Kumar has a yearly average return of 19.8% and a 67.8% success rate. Kumar has a -3.5% average return when recommending MCHP, and is ranked #243 out of 6620 analysts.

Out of the 18 analysts polled by TipRanks, 14 rate Microchip Technology stock a Buy, while 4 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 21.8%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $106.94.