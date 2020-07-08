Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight on Fluidigm Shares, Sees 58% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report released on Sunday, Piper Sandler analyst Rachel Vatnsdal reiterated an Overweight rating on Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)with a price target of $9, which represents a potential upside of 58% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Rachel Vatnsdal has a yearly average return of 16.0% and a 100.0% success rate. Vatnsdal has a average return when recommending FLDM, and is ranked #3959 out of 6759 analysts.

Out of the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks, 3 rate Fluidigm stock a Buy, while 2 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 42.6%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $8.10.