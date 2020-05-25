May 25, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight on BioDelivery Shares, Sees 82% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report released on 5/7, Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem reiterated an Overweight rating on BioDelivery (NASDAQ:BDSI)with a price target of $9, which represents a potential upside of 82% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst David Amsellem has a yearly average return of -3.1% and a 42.0% success rate. Amsellem has a -1.3% average return when recommending BDSI, and is ranked #5837 out of 6621 analysts.

All the 6 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Biodelivery Sciences International stock a Buy. With a return potential of 66.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $8.20.

