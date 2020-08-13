August 13, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight on Aravive Shares, Sees 449% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on Monday, Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff reiterated an Overweight rating on Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)with a price target of $31, which implies an upside of 449% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Edward Tenthoff has a yearly average return of 22.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Tenthoff has a -47.2% average return when recommending ARAV, and is ranked #146 out of 6892 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Aravive stock a Buy. With a return potential of 391.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $27.75.

