Piper Sandler Reiterates an Overweight Rating on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

In a report issued on May 28, David Amsellem from Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.90.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Antares Pharma with a $6.25 average price target, implying an 114.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Amsellem has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -3.0% and a 42.5% success rate. Amsellem covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Antares Pharma’s market cap is currently $480.1M and has a P/E ratio of 145.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATRS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Anton Gueth, a Director at ATRS bought 72,487 shares for a total of $115,979.

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.