Piper Sandler Reaffirms Their Overweight Rating on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff reiterated an Overweight rating on Matinas BioPharma (NYSE MKT: MTNB) on June 30 and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Saturday at $0.71, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Matinas BioPharma with a $3.50 average price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Tenthoff is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 53.7% success rate. Tenthoff covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Proteostasis Therapeutics, Arvinas Holding Company, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The company has a one-year high of $2.49 and a one-year low of $0.49. Currently, Matinas BioPharma has an average volume of 1.76M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MTNB in relation to earlier this year.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable. Its anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, delivers broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B; and is being developed to prevent invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company was founded in May 2013 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.