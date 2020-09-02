Piper Sandler Reaffirms Their Overweight Rating on AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

Uncategorized

Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff reiterated an Overweight rating on AVEO Pharma (NASDAQ: AVEO) on June 11 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.66.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AVEO Pharma with a $9.50 average price target, implying a 107.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Tenthoff is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 52.1% success rate. Tenthoff covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

The company has a one-year high of $11.20 and a one-year low of $2.23. Currently, AVEO Pharma has an average volume of 625K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AVEO in relation to earlier this year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E. Weg on October 19, 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.