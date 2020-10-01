Piper Sandler Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Provident Financial Holdings (PROV)

In a report released today, Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Provident Financial Holdings (PROV – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Clark has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.3% and a 42.5% success rate. Clark covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, Private Bancorp of America, and American River Bankshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Provident Financial Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.