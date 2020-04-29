Piper Sandler Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

In a report released today, Brad Milsaps from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Independent Bank Group (IBTX – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.7% and a 37.2% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Capital Bancshares, Triumph Bancorp, and Origin Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Independent Bank Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.50, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Independent Bank Group’s market cap is currently $1.24B and has a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IBTX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals, and individual through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The firm’s services include checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management. The company was founded on September 20, 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.