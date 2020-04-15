Piper Sandler Maintains Their Hold Rating on Transocean (RIG)

Piper Sandler analyst Ian Macpherson maintained a Hold rating on Transocean (RIG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.33, close to its 52-week low of $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Macpherson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.8% and a 34.8% success rate. Macpherson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transocean is a Hold with an average price target of $2.93, which is a 109.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, BTIG also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $9.79 and a one-year low of $1.01. Currently, Transocean has an average volume of 25.96M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RIG in relation to earlier this year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.