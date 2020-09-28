Piper Sandler Maintains Their Hold Rating on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

In a report released today, Casey Whitman from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Whitman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 53.8% success rate. Whitman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Orrstown Financial Services, Southern First Bancshares, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Bryn Mawr Bank has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank’s market cap is currently $488.8M and has a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.22.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation. The firm operates through two segments: Wealth Management, and Banking. The Wealth Management segment provides trust administration and other related fiduciary services, custody services, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and individual retirement account administration, estate settlement, tax services, financial planning, and brokerage services. The Banking segment is comprised of commercial and retail banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA.