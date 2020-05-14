Piper Sandler Maintains Their Buy Rating on Community Healthcare (CHCT)

In a report released today, Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Community Healthcare (CHCT – Research Report), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldfarb is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 57.4% success rate. Goldfarb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudson Pacific Properties, Urstadt Biddle Properties, and Plymouth Industrial Reit.

Community Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.80.

The company has a one-year high of $52.33 and a one-year low of $20.12. Currently, Community Healthcare has an average volume of 189.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHCT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities; urgent care centers; acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; assisted living and long-term care facilities; medical office buildings; clinics; specialty hospitals; and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.