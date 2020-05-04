Piper Sandler Maintains Their Buy Rating on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

In a report released today, Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG – Research Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -28.0% and a 19.0% success rate. Harrison covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.30.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.42 and a one-year low of $13.07. Currently, Cabot Oil & Gas has an average volume of 10.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.