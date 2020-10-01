Piper Sandler Maintains Their Buy Rating on Banc of California (BANC)

In a report released today, Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Banc of California (BANC – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Clark is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 42.5% success rate. Clark covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Holdings, First Interstate Bancsystem, and Private Bancorp of America.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Banc of California with a $12.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Banc of California’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $60.84 million and GAAP net loss of $18.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.49 million and had a net profit of $16.58 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Banc of California, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.