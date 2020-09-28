Piper Sandler Keeps Their Hold Rating on Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC)

In a report released today, Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Schiraldi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 44.0% success rate. Schiraldi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Univest Of Pennsylvania, and Valley National Bancorp.

Oceanfirst Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Based on Oceanfirst Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $90.1 million and net profit of $18.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $74.72 million and had a net profit of $18.98 million.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. The company is headquartered in Toms River, NJ.