Piper Sandler Keeps Their Hold Rating on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

In a report released today, Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC – Research Report), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgibbon is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 47.2% success rate. Fitzgibbon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Western New England Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

Cambridge Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $62.00.

Cambridge Bancorp’s market cap is currently $294.2M and has a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CATC in relation to earlier this year.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of full range of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.