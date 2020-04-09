Piper Sandler Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ally Financial (ALLY)

In a report released today, Kevin Barker from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Ally Financial (ALLY – Research Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Barker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Barker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ally Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.56.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.42 and a one-year low of $10.23. Currently, Ally Financial has an average volume of 6.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALLY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment focuses on finance protection and insurance products sold primarily through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment consists of the management of a held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio, which includes bulk purchases of jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to mostly United States based middle market companies focuses on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans typically used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.