Piper Sandler Keeps a Hold Rating on Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia (SONA)

Piper Sandler analyst Casey Whitman maintained a Hold rating on Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia (SONA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Whitman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Whitman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Orrstown Financial Services, First Community Bancshares, and Southern First Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.47 million and net profit of $4.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.31 million and had a net profit of $9.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SONA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. is a bank holding company. Its operates through its subsidiary Sonabank, offers a wide range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and retail consumers. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes. It also invests in real estate related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations and agency mortgage backed securities. The company was founded by Georgia S. Derrico and R. Roderick Porter in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.