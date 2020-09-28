Piper Sandler Keeps a Hold Rating on Essa Bancorp (ESSA)

Piper Sandler analyst Frank Schiraldi maintained a Hold rating on Essa Bancorp (ESSA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Schiraldi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 44.0% success rate. Schiraldi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Univest Of Pennsylvania, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Essa Bancorp.

Based on Essa Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.09 million and net profit of $3.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.54 million and had a net profit of $3.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESSA in relation to earlier this year.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, trust, and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking; government financial services; investment and wealth management; retirement planning; and insurance products. The company operates through following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans, and Other. ESSA Bancorp was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, PA.