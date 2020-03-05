Piper Sandler Keeps a Buy Rating on Marvell (MRVL)

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated a Buy rating on Marvell (MRVL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 65.5% success rate. Kumar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and Microchip.

Marvell has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.15, implying a 33.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.86 and a one-year low of $18.08. Currently, Marvell has an average volume of 9.76M.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. engages in the design, development, and sale of integrated circuits. The company offers System-on-a-Chip devices, which leverages technology portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits.