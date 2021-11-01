November 1, 2021   Uncategorized   No comments

Piper Sandler Believes Won’t Stop Here

By George MacDonald

Piper Sandler analyst Crispin Love reiterated an Overweight rating on Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) on October 17 and set a price target of $19.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.37, close to its 52-week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.83, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Love has an average return of 17.8% when recommending Ellington Financial.

According to TipRanks.com, Love is ranked #2226 out of 7715 analysts.

Based on Ellington Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.92 million and net profit of $34.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.38 million and had a net profit of $39.22 million.

Ellington Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

