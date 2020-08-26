Pioneer Natural (PXD) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Pioneer Natural (PXD – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $147.00 price target from Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara on August 13. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $106.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -21.1% and a 25.7% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pioneer Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $126.95, which is a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Pioneer Natural’s market cap is currently $17.56B and has a P/E ratio of 40.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PXD in relation to earlier this year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The firm also maintains an office in Midland, Texas and field offices in its area of operation. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.