Pinterest (PINS) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained a Hold rating on Pinterest (PINS – Research Report) on October 20 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.1% and a 77.6% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pinterest with a $43.78 average price target, implying a -11.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Pinterest’s market cap is currently $26.46B and has a P/E ratio of 174.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PINS in relation to earlier this year.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.