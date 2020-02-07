Pinterest (PINS) Gets a Hold Rating from Pivotal Research

In a report released today, Michael Levine CFA from Pivotal Research reiterated a Hold rating on Pinterest (PINS – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.01.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinterest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.38, implying a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Pinterest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $125 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $47.02 million.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.