Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Pinnacle West Capital (PNWResearch Report), with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.20, close to its 52-week high of $105.51.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 60.6% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Centerpoint Energy, and Dominion Resources.

Pinnacle West Capital has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $99.83.

Based on Pinnacle West Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $63.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $26.08 million.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co.

