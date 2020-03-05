Ping Identity Holding (PING) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal reiterated a Buy rating on Ping Identity Holding (PING – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 63.9% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, CyberArk Software, and Varonis Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ping Identity Holding with a $29.40 average price target, a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.80 and a one-year low of $15.22. Currently, Ping Identity Holding has an average volume of 668.2K.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. engages in pioneering intelligent identity. It enables secure access to service, application or application programming interface from device.