Piedmont Office (PDM) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Guinee maintained a Hold rating on Piedmont Office (PDM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.23, close to its 52-week low of $13.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Guinee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Guinee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, First Industrial Realty, and Eastgroup Properties.

Piedmont Office has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.33.

The company has a one-year high of $24.79 and a one-year low of $13.60. Currently, Piedmont Office has an average volume of 1.18M.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.