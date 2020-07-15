PI Financial Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Endeavour Silver (EXK)

PI Financial analyst Chris Thompson maintained a Hold rating on Endeavour Silver (EXK – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.45. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.89, close to its 52-week high of $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 73.8% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Great Bear Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endeavour Silver is a Hold with an average price target of $2.42, which is a -13.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

Based on Endeavour Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.93 million and GAAP net loss of $15.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.28 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral property in Chihuahua. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.