PI Financial Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

In a report released today, Jason Zandberg from PI Financial maintained a Hold rating on Aurora Cannabis (ACB – Research Report), with a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.58, close to its 52-week low of $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Zandberg is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 32.0% success rate. Zandberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Trulieve Cannabis, Columbia Care, and Aphria.

Aurora Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.38, implying a 50.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, MKM Partners also upgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $10.32 and a one-year low of $1.43. Currently, Aurora Cannabis has an average volume of 32.42M.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.