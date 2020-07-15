PI Financial Maintains a Buy Rating on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Thompson from PI Financial maintained a Buy rating on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM – Research Report), with a price target of C$6.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.16, close to its 52-week high of $5.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 73.8% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Pan American Silver, and Endeavour Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortuna Silver Mines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.01, a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.25 price target.

Based on Fortuna Silver Mines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.54 million and GAAP net loss of $4.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.99 million and had a net profit of $2.24 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Bateas, Cuzcatlan, Mansfield, and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment is the development of the Lindero Gold project. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge A. Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.