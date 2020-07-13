PI Financial Maintains a Buy Rating on B2Gold (BTG)

In a report released today, Chris Thompson from PI Financial maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold (BTG – Research Report), with a price target of C$8.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.76, close to its 52-week high of $6.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.2% and a 78.3% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Great Bear Resources, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for B2Gold with a $6.58 average price target, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.09 and a one-year low of $2.16. Currently, B2Gold has an average volume of 9.06M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 180 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BTG in relation to earlier this year.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.