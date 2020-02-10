PI Financial Downgrades Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Hold

PI Financial analyst Jason Zandberg downgraded Aurora Cannabis (ACB – Research Report) to Hold today and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.56, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Zandberg is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 31.3% success rate. Zandberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Trulieve Cannabis, Columbia Care, and Aphria.

Aurora Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.34, representing a 41.8% upside. In a report issued on February 6, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Aurora Cannabis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $9.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $180 million.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.