PI Financial Believes Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Still Has Room to Grow

PI Financial analyst Gus Papageorgiou maintained a Buy rating on Shopify (SHOP – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$830.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $644.24, close to its 52-week high of $665.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Papageorgiou is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Papageorgiou covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackBerry, Celestica, and CGI Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shopify is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $503.44, a -18.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $630.00 price target.

Based on Shopify’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $505 million and net profit of $771K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $344 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.51 million.

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.