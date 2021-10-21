PI Financial Believes North American Construction Group (NYSE: NOA) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on July 30, Devin Schilling from PI Financial maintained a Buy rating on North American Construction Group (NOA – Research Report), with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.64, close to its 52-week high of $17.30.

Schilling has an average return of 38.2% when recommending North American Construction Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Schilling is ranked #2654 out of 7705 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for North American Construction Group with a $20.48 average price target, representing a 26.0% upside. In a report issued on July 30, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

Based on North American Construction Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $140 million and net profit of $2.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.77 million and had a net profit of $13.3 million.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.