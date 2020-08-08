PI Financial Believes Jaguar Mining (Other OTC: JAGGF) Won’t Stop Here

PI Financial analyst Chris Thompson maintained a Buy rating on Jaguar Mining (JAGGF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.85. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.54, close to its 52-week high of $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.5% and a 73.5% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Great Bear Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jaguar Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.64.

Based on Jaguar Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.8 million and net profit of $12.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.42 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.84 million.

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.