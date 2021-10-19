PI Financial Believes IBI Group (Other OTC: IBIBF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Devin Schilling from PI Financial maintained a Buy rating on IBI Group (IBIBF – Research Report), with a price target of C$15.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.07, close to its 52-week high of $9.28.

Schilling has an average return of 54.3% when recommending IBI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Schilling is ranked #3137 out of 7702 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IBI Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.29.

Based on IBI Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $141 million and net profit of $6.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $124 million and had a net profit of $5.63 million.

IBI Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated professional goods and services related to architecture, planning, engineering, and technology. Its products include BlueIQ, traveller information system, smart city platform, and BedPod. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.