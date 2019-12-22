Phillips 66 (PSX) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on December 20, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Phillips 66 (PSX – Research Report), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.35, close to its 52-week high of $119.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 46.8% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Marathon Petroleum, and Denbury Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phillips 66 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.22.

Phillips 66’s market cap is currently $50.37B and has a P/E ratio of 11.38. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PSX in relation to earlier this year.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties.