Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Michael Blum from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.26, close to its 52-week high of $65.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 56.8% success rate. Blum covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.00.

The company has a one-year high of $65.23 and a one-year low of $47.34. Currently, Phillips 66 Partners has an average volume of 470.6K.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products.