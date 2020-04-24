April 24, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Pharnext SA (PNEXF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

By Austin Angelo

Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain downgraded Pharnext SA (PNEXFResearch Report) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.30, equals to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.1% and a 29.2% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma SA, GeNeuro SA, and Argenx Se.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pharnext SA is a Hold with an average price target of $5.95.

The company has a one-year high of $21.25 and a one-year low of $3.30. Currently, Pharnext SA has an average volume of 62.

Pharnext SA is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments targeting neurodegenerative diseases.

