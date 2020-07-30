July 30, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Pharming Group (PHGUF) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

By Austin Angelo

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Pharming Group (PHGUFResearch Report) today and set a price target of EUR3.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 53.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pharming Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.65.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.82 and a one-year low of $0.83. Currently, Pharming Group has an average volume of 14K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on November 11, 1988 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019