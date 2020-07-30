Pharming Group (PHGUF) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Pharming Group (PHGUF – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR3.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.37.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pharming Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.65.

The company has a one-year high of $1.82 and a one-year low of $0.83. Currently, Pharming Group has an average volume of 14K.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on November 11, 1988 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.