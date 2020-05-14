Pharming Group (PHGUF) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Pharming Group (PHGUF – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR3.10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 45.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Pharming Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.35.

Pharming Group’s market cap is currently $902.8M and has a P/E ratio of 24.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.24.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on November 11, 1988 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.