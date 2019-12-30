December 30, 2019   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Pharming Group (PHGUF) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pharming Group (PHGUFResearch Report), with a price target of EUR3.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.79, close to its 52-week high of $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 42.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Pharming Group is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Pharming Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $11.63 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.24 million.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

