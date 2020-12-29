Pfizer (PFE) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer (PFE – Research Report), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.4% and a 39.0% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Pfizer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.83, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $43.08 and a one-year low of $27.88. Currently, Pfizer has an average volume of 42.44M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pfizer Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare. The EH segment is involved in development and supply of branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars, and select branded products including anti-infectives. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.