Pfizer (PFE) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer (PFE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 44.5% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pfizer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.16, implying a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Pfizer’s market cap is currently $208.9B and has a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PFE in relation to earlier this year.

Pfizer Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare. The EH segment is involved in development and supply of branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars, and select branded products including anti-infectives. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.