Peugeot (PUGOY) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Alexandre Raverdy from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Peugeot (PUGOY – Research Report), with a price target of EUR20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.0% and a 34.1% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peugeot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.61.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Peugeot’s market cap is currently $13.22B and has a P/E ratio of 3.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. The Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive Segment engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. The Opel Vauxhall Automotive segment engages in covering the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Opel and Vauxhall brands. The Automotive Equipment segment comprises of interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors, and emissions control technologies. The Finance segment provides retail and wholesale financing to Peugeot and Citroen customers and dealers. Peugeot was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.