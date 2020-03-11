Petiq (PETQ) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Petiq (PETQ – Research Report), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.29, close to its 52-week low of $21.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 62.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

Petiq has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00, a 90.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, SunTrust Robinson also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Petiq’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.47 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PetIQ, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segments produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.