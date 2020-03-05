March 5, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Perspecta (PRSP) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Perspecta (PRSPResearch Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 71.5% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Perspecta with a $28.40 average price target, representing a 14.9% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Perspecta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion and net profit of $53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.08 billion and had a net profit of $38 million.

Perspecta, Inc. engages in the provision of end-to-end enterprise information technology services to government customers across the United States federal, state and local markets. It operates through the Defense and Intelligence; and Civilian and Health Care segments.

