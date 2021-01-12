Personalis (PSNL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Personalis (PSNL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.93.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.0% and a 62.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Personalis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.50, which is a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.80 and a one-year low of $4.27. Currently, Personalis has an average volume of 858.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PSNL in relation to earlier this year.

Personalis, Inc. provides genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.